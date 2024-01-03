Navi Mumbai: IAS Sanjay Sethi Steps Down As JNPA Chairman; His Deputy Given Additional Charge

IAS Sanjay Sethi |

Navi Mumbai: In a significant move, Sanjay Sethi, an IAS officer of 1992 batch from Maharashtra cadre, has demitted his office as Chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) after completion of successful tenure. The Deputy Chairman of JNPA, Unmesh Sharad Wagh, has been given additional charge as Chairman.

Sethi, an officer of the rank of Additional Chief Secretary, was appointed chairman of the India’s largest container port JNPA on January 3, 2019. He was instrumental in taking the port to the height where it is today. His tenure was marked by various challenges, primary being successfully running the port operations by tackling the Covid-19 pandemic situation; pending clearances for the ambitious Vadhavan Port project etc.

Through digitalization and various infrastructural developments such as Centralised Parking Plaza (CPP), Sethi was instrumental in enhancing the ease of doing business at the Port as also increase the facility’s performance thereby contributing to the overall economic growth of the country. One of his biggest achievements was privatization of the container terminal that was operated by the Port itself and was incurring some operational losses.

Sanjay Sethi's Academic & Career Achievements

A Masters in Economics from London School of Economics, Sethi brings with him close to 30 years of experience at senior levels in Government of Maharashtra and Government of India. Some of the other key portfolios held by him include CEO of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC); Additional Metropolitan Commissioner – MMRDA; Secretary and Development Commissioner, Industries Department, Government of Maharashtra; Municipal Commissioner of Thane and Nagpur and Managing Director Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd etc.