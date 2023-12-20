Navi Mumbai: JNPA's Cutting-Edge X-Ray Scanners Face Operational Hurdles, Raising Security & Operational Concerns

FPJ

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India's premier container ports, has invested in cutting-edge technology by installing mobile x-ray scanners aimed at enhancing security measures. However, the promising initiative hit a roadblock as reports emerge that these scanners are not functioning as intended, raising concerns about the port's overall security and operational efficiency.

Scanners to improve port's efficacy

With a vision to enhance the port’s efficacy, JNPA installed two mobile x-ray scanners at Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal and APM Terminal in June, 2021. Three Mobile Container Scanners, one each for the three Terminals of JNPA viz. JNPCT, DPWorld and APMT were procured through Indian Port Association and installed by Port at a cost of Rs 101 Crore.

In addition to this, JNPA also installed one drive-through container scanner for Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Pvt. Ltd (BMCT) at the total cost of Rs 46.25 crore.

Increasing efficiency at the ports, the new mobile container scanners scan up to 20 containers per hour, thereby helping the EXIM community move their goods faster. These mobile scanners help inspect the containers inside the terminal premises, giving the security agencies an advantage to take appropriate action before the container is allowed to exit.

This facility also benefits trade, as DPD containers can be allowed directly from the port after examining the same with the help of new mobile scanners. The scanning process will also be faster, ultimately saving time and cost for all the stakeholders.

JNPA's operational challenges

Despite the significant potential of mobile x-ray scanners, JNPA has been reportedly grappling with operational challenges, leading to the scanners' non-functionality. This posed a dual challenge for JNPA—compromised security and disruptions to operational efficiency. Furthermore, the delays affected the entire supply chain mechanism.

Denying the malfunctioning of the scanners, a senior JNPA official said, “All mobile X-ray scanners are working. There are no issues. Only JNPA scanner is having image discrimination issue, due to surface levelling. BMCT and Customs scanners are also working. We are not facing any issues regarding functioning of the scanners.”