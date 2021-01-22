Navi Mumbai: Huge supply brings down prices of green vegetables

After facing an acute shortage of vegetables last year due to untimely excessive rainfall, residents can now cheer up as prices of most of the vegetables have dropped sharply. The market is full of green and leafy vegetables. The wholesale market in Vashi is witnessing good supply continuously.

On January 22, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) saw a whopping 593 trucks and tempos laden with varieties of vegetables. As per the market administration, this is an extremely good supply during winter.

Because of good supply at the wholesale market, some of the vegetables are available at less than Rs 20 per kg in the retail market. Residents say that the winter season has brought some cheer, finally.

During September to December, prices of most of the green vegetables were double to triple the normal price in the retail market. According to traders, due to excessive rainfall in vegetable growing areas, crops damaged severely affected the supply. The winter season always has plenty of green and leafy vegetables in the market.

Prices of cauliflowers which once touched Rs 100 per kg has come down to as low as Rs 6 to Rs 10 per kg in the wholesale and just Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kg in the retail market. Traders say that huge supply has brought down the price.

During winter the market is full of fresh green vegetables. “Both traders and buyers wait for winter for peas and other seasonal vegetables. The premium quality tomato was available at Rs 20 to 30 per kg while peas is being sold at Rs 20 per kg in the retail market,” said a trader.

Similarly, a bunch of methi and palak is available at just Rs 10 in the retail market.