Navi Mumbai: Hindu Jan Akrosh rally on Feb 26 to be videographed | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Hindu Jan Akrosh rally against “cow slaughter, ‘love jihad’ and religious conversions”, proposed to be held in Vashi on February 26, will be videographed as per the Supreme Court directives.

A similar rally was organised in Mumbai on January 29 and witnessed support in large numbers.

Videography for preventive measures

The decision for video-shooting was announced by Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police Milind Bharambe after Mahatma Gandhi Foundation president Tushar Gandhi sought preventive measures for the rally. Gandhi has written to Bharambe and requested to follow the apex court’s directives regarding rallies that can disturb social harmony.

Meanwhile, Shashikant Yadav, a representative of Vishwa Hindu Parishad from Navi Mumbai said, “Under the umbrella of Sakal Hindu Samaj, all Hindu organisations will assemble at Blue Diamond Chowk in Kopri Vashi around 3pm on February 26, and will march towards Shivaji Chowk in Sector 17.”

Yadav said that reports from across the country regarding ‘love jihad’ and religious conversions cannot be seen in isolation.

Recently, the Supreme Court directed the police machinery in Maharashtra to ensure that permission to the organisers, the Sakal Hindu Samaj, is granted only by ensuring that there is no hate speech. It also directed videography of the event and videos to be made available to the court on the next date.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)