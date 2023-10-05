Navi Mumbai: Hawkers Beware! Boards Installed For Action Against Encroachments In Karanjade | Amit Srivastava

The Karanjade Gram Panchayat, Panvel City Police Station, and CIDCO Department recently conducted a joint meeting and installed boards calling for action against encroachments in Karanjade, a new node in its developing stage.

The meeting was attended by Sarpanch Mangesh Shelar of Karanjade Gram Panchayat, Sub-Sarpanch Sagar Angre, Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thackeray of Panvel City Police Station, Sanjay Dharerao from the Confidential Department, and a CIDCO official. During the meeting, it was decided to take strict action against unauthorized encroachments such as handcarts, paan shops, hawkers, and the weekly market in the Karanjade Node area.

The Anti-Encroachment Department of CIDCO, Panvel City Police Thane, and Gram Panchayat will collaborate to enforce this decision. The new regulation came into effect on October 1, and a notice board has been installed in the node to inform the residents about this decision.