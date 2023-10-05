Navi Mumbai: Competitions Organised On 'World Day Of The Deaf' At Rotary's Radhabai Khemchand Parmar Special School

Navi Mumbai: World Day Of Deaf Celebrated At Rotary's Radhabai Khemchand Parmar Special School | Amit Srivastava

The World Day of the Deaf was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Rotary's Radhabai Khemchand Parmar Special Residential School for deaf boys and girls in New Panvel recently.

Programs organised

The Rotaract Club of D. Y. Patil School of Management organized a painting competition for the students, and the winning students were felicitated with certificates. Following this, children's games were conducted based on their classes. An educational program, organized for the children in collaboration with the Cipla Foundation and iDream Education, took place, and the teachers were also felicitated during the event.

The program was moderated by school teacher Arundhati Bandsode. The World Day of the Deaf was celebrated at the Rotary School in a highly enthusiastic atmosphere.

