Navi Mumbai: Free Health Camp At CKT College in Khanda Colony On Sunday; Check Details

Ramsheth Thakur Samajik Mandal (RTSM) Panvel, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Panvel, and Raigad Medical Association will organize a free health check-up and medicine distribution camp on Sunday, 8th October, at CKT College in Khanda Colony. This marks the 15th Mega Health Camp and will be inaugurated by Kapil Patil, Minister of State for Panchayat Raj.

During the event, Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik, former MP Ramsheth Thakur, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi, and Avinash Koli, the Uttar Raigad district president of BJP, will be in attendance.

Services provided

The health camp will take place at CKT College in Khanda Colony from 9 am to 2 pm. Various conditions, including general diseases, pediatrics, women's health issues, skin diseases, heart ailments, dental problems, bone diseases, ECG, diabetes, ENT problems, Ayurvedic and homeopathic consultations, tuberculosis, cancer, and other illnesses, will be diagnosed, and free consultations will be provided.

Additionally, there will be eye examinations and the distribution of glasses. Three-wheeled bicycles will be provided to the disabled, and hearing aids will be given to those who are mute.

During the camp, Ayushman Bharat digital cards will be prepared, and certificates will be distributed to the disabled. Participants will also have the opportunity to fill out organ donation forms.

