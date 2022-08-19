Navi Mumbai: Greens move NGT against CRZ plot auction by CIDCO

Green activists from the city have moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the auction of a 25,000 sqm plot in Nerul | Photo: Representative Image

Green activists from the city have moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the auction of a 25,000 sqm plot in Nerul that partially falls under the CRZ 1A. Two sets of applications have been filed at the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The applications, filed separately by Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) and another by a group of city residents, pleaded for preventing CIDCO from going ahead with the auction of the plum plot the base price for which was fixed at Rs 1,36,627 per sqm tr.

The two applications filed for the petitioners, by Advocates Zaman Ali and Meennaz Kakalia, pointed out that approximately two-thirds of Plot 2A in Sector 54-56-58 as described in the CIDCO tender scheme falls under CRZ1 and 2 which has also been mentioned in the notice.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Control (MEFCC) has sent a stern notice to the State Environment Department asking for inquiring into the allegations of CRZ violations by CIDCO. Responding to an SOS from NatConnect Foundation, Dr. H. Kharkwal, Scientist 'E' (CRZ) in MOEFCC stated that the mail was sent with the approval of the “competent authority”. “This means that the issue cannot be taken lightly by the State,” NatConnect director B N Kumar said.