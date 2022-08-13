Navi Mumbai: Grand rally of 75 women self-help groups to promote 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative

Indian flag | Representative Image

The 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country.

In order to keep the memory of the freedom struggle and patriotism alive, "Har Ghar Tiranga", an innovative initiative, was launched by the Central and State governments. Independence week is being held from August 11 to August 17.

On this occasion, a ward-wise rally of the women's self-help groups was organized through the Social Development Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in which, a total of 75 women's self-help groups participated from each department to promote the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative ahead of the independence day.