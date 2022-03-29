Navi Mumbai: Grand month-long Vasant Utsav in Vashi temple

Shree Laxmi Venkataraman (Balaji) Temple, Vashi is ready to hold a one and half month-long Vasant Utsav at its temple premises from April 2 to May 16, 2022. This is the first time that the temple will hold a Vasant Utsav.

According to the organizing committee, His Holiness Shrimad Samyameendra Thirtha Swamiji, Mathadipati of Kashimath Samsthan, Varanasi, is arriving at the temple on Wednesday and he will remain here during the Utsav period.

The whole management committee is busy making all arrangements for the festival and welcoming His Holiness Shrimad Samyameendra Thirtha Swamiji.

“They are very excited to welcome the arrival of Swamijis and members of the community are very busy,” said a senior member of the temple, adding that they are very enthusiastic for the Utsav. During one and a half-month period, a number of activities from religious to cultural and social events will be organized.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:39 AM IST