Navi Mumbai girl hurt in mishap

Mumbai: In a heart rending incident captured in a CCTV camera of a housing society, a 5-year-old girl was crushed by a car in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. The child is battling for her life at a hospital.
According to the police, in a housing society of Navi Mumbai’s Kalamboli, on seeing a oncoming car in the compound, the kid walks towards the side of the road. However, the driver loses control, leading to the girl getting crushed between the car and the society’s wall.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)