Navi Mumbai: Gang Duping Elderly, Stealing Gold Jewellery Busted By Rabale Police

Mumbai Police Arrest Uttar Pradesh Gang For Duping Man Of ₹7 Lakh Using ‘Currency Conversion Powder’ Trick | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Rabale Police have arrested a gang involved in targeting senior citizens and stealing their gold jewellery by engaging them in deceptive conversations.

According to a Gali News report, the arrested individuals have been identified as Ashok Vithal Kale (22), Vishnu Pawar (27), and Lakhan (19), all residents of Koparkhairane. The case came to light after an incident on December 24, 2025, when a 59-year-old woman was robbed of approximately 11 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

According to police, the accused approached the elderly woman on the road and told the woman that a baby boy had been born at their employer's house and sarees were being distributed. While keeping her engaged in conversation, they distracted her and fled with her gold chain.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation by examining CCTV footage and conducting technical analysis. With the help of informers, the suspects were traced and arrested. Not just this, during interrogation, the accused confessed to committing similar offences in Mumbai, Thane, and parts of Gujarat, as reported by Galli News.

Just recently, the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch also solved a daylight house break-in in Kalamboli within 24 hours, arresting three habitual offenders and recovering stolen gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 36 lakh. The accused were nabbed from Dighar in Thane district following a technical probe and inputs from informers, police said. The police recovered around 30 tolas of stolen jewellery from the trio.

Unknown persons had broken into the house and decamped with gold and silver ornaments weighing about 30 tolas along with cash, collectively valued at around Rs 36 lakh. A case was subsequently registered at the Kalamboli police station. The accused were nabbed from Dighar in Thane district following a technical probe and inputs from informers, police said. The police recovered around 30 tolas of stolen jewellery from the trio.

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