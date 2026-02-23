Mumbai Crime: Habitual Housebreaker With 20+ Cases Arrested For ₹3.7 Lakh Burglary At Bhandup | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 38-year-old habitual housebreaker from Virar, notorious for evading CCTV cameras and using a handsaw to silently cut through metal window grills, has been arrested by the Kanjurmarg Police in connection with a burglary at a senior citizen’s residence in Bhandup East earlier this month.

The accused, identified as Atish Sakharkar (38), has a criminal history of over 20 house-breaking cases registered against him, police said. He was apprehended following a focussed investigation that linked the crime pattern to his known modus operandi.

According to a report by Mid-day, the burglary took place on the night of February 8, while the FIR was lodged the following morning, February 9. The accused allegedly broke into the house by cutting and bending the window grill without making noise, a method he is known to employ to avoid attracting attention.

Gold jewellery worth over ₹3.7 lakh was reported stolen in the incident. The items listed in the FIR include two gold bangles, a mangalsutra with a diamond pendant, four rings, chains, earrings, and a diamond earring set. During the course of the investigation, police recovered jewellery worth approximately ₹2.7 lakh from the accused.

Police said the case was cracked after investigators noticed that the crime bore striking similarities to previous break-ins attributed to Sakharkar. Surveillance on habitual offenders was intensified, and a confidential informant provided crucial input regarding his whereabouts. Acting on the tip-off, the police traced him to the Mira-Bhayandar area and took him into custody.

Officials added that Sakharkar is known avoiding CCTV, and carrying tools such as a handsaw to cut through metal grills swiftly and quietly. His ability to operate without triggering suspicion had helped him evade arrest in the past.

