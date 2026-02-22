Thane: Burglary Gang Busted; ₹7.4 Lakh Worth Gold, Silver Jewellery Recovered

Thane: Interstate Burglary Gang Busted; ₹7.4 Lakh Worth Gold, Silver Jewellery Recovered | Representative Image

Thane: In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch Unit 2 has busted an interstate burglary gang with the arrest of two habitual offenders from Gujarat and recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery worth approximately ₹7.4 lakh.

According to a report by The Times of India, the accused have been identified as Azad Singh alias Dhanari Madhusingh Tak (33) and Ajay Singh alias Mamu Bhurasingh Dudhani (28).

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in a series of house-breaking and theft cases reported in Thane and adjoining areas. The recovery of the jewellery proved crucial in solving multiple pending cases.

Police officials told TOI that the investigation helped detect six criminal cases registered at different police stations. Of these, four FIRs were registered at Narpoli Police Station, three in 2026 and one in 2025, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to house-breaking and theft. Additionally, one case was registered at Kongaon Police Station in 2025, while another was reported at Virar Police Station in 2023.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused are linked to additional offences across the state.

Burglars Decamp With ₹19.65 Lakh From Customs Officer’s Carmichael Road Quarters

The latest arrest comes at a time when another high-value burglary was reported in south Mumbai earlier this week. Unidentified persons allegedly broke into the government residential quarters at the Income Tax Colony on Carmichael Road and decamped with gold jewellery and cash worth nearly ₹19.65 lakh from the residence of a senior Customs officer.

The incident, which occurred while the officer and his family were out of town, has further heightened concerns over the vulnerability of even secured residential complexes in the city.

