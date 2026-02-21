Mumbai Crime: Police Constable Assaulted In Chembur While Stopping Traffic Rule Violators, 3 Booked Under BNS

A traffic police constable was attacked near Amar Mahal Bridge in Chembur while enforcing signal violations during evening duty hours | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 21: In a shocking incident that unfolded on February 20 in Chembur, Mumbai, a police constable was assaulted by a group of individuals after he took action against a motorcyclist violating traffic rules.

The assailants, identified as Mohammad Faizan Moshaffiq Khan, 23, Uzejf Kader Qureshi, 35, and Wasim Abdul Rahim Shaikh, 36, have been booked following the violent attack.

Constable on duty near Amar Mahal Bridge

According to the FIR, the complainant, Police Constable Pradeep Parshuram Shinde, 35, who is attached to the Chembur Traffic Division, was on duty as a traffic rider from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Along with his colleague, Police Head Constable Sandeep Harishchandra Tandel, Shinde was managing traffic and performing routine tasks such as refuelling and regulating vehicle movement.

Around 6:00 PM, while on duty near Amar Mahal Bridge, Constable Shinde noticed a car (MH-03 EX 8096) speeding and jumping a traffic signal. The vehicle was headed towards P. L. Lokhande Road. Shinde stopped the car and began taking action against the driver, Vikram Bansode.

During this time, another individual, Faizan Khan, riding a Yamaha scooter (MH-03 FA 5204), violated the signal and was headed in the same direction. Shinde immediately captured a photo of the scooter on his e-challan machine.

Alleged assault and injury

As Shinde attempted to enforce the law, Khan stopped his scooter and started abusing the constable, making false allegations against him. When Shinde asked for Khan’s driving licence and details, Khan gave false information and attempted to flee on his scooter. As he sped away, Khan allegedly rammed his scooter into Shinde, injuring his left thigh and causing his trousers to tear.

Following the crash, Khan fell off the scooter and, enraged, began verbally abusing Shinde and grabbed him by the collar. At that moment, two other men, Qureshi and Shaikh, arrived at the scene and allegedly assaulted Shinde, pushing and shoving him. A bystander who intervened to help Shinde was also abused and shoved by the attackers.

Police action and arrests

As Shinde and Tandel called for backup using their walkie-talkie, police assistance was quickly dispatched from the traffic control room at Worli. Additional officers from the Chembur Traffic Division arrived at the scene and apprehended Khan and Qureshi after a brief chase.

Shinde was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for medical treatment. The Tilak Nagar police, upon receiving a call from the East control room, arrived at the location and took Khan and Qureshi into custody for questioning. A third suspect, Wasim Shaikh, is currently absconding.

Charges registered under BNS and Motor Vehicle Act

The trio of assailants was found to be residents of Fez Market, Gulshan Bagh, P. L. Lokhande Road, Chembur.

The police have registered charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 118(1), 121(1), 132, 352 and 3(5), as well as various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, including 129, 194(D), 179(1), 239 and 177. Investigations are ongoing.

