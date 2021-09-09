Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for September 10; only second dose of Covaxin will be administered

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on September 10. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take second dose of Covaxin only. No first doses of both the vaccines shall be administered.

Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.

Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.

It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday, September 9, recorded 4,219 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 50,229. Besides, 55 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,38,017.

2,538 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 62,95,236. The recovery rate in the state is 97.04%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,92,510 people are in home quarantine and 1,911 people are in institutional quarantine.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 10:00 PM IST