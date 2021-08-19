Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for August 20; only second dose of Covaxin, Covishield will be administered

Advertisement

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on August 20. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take second dose of Covaxin and Covishield. No first doses of both the vaccines shall be administered.

Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.

Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.

It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

In order to vaccine each and every citizen in its jurisdiction, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has vaccinated a total of 169 bedridden patients so far. Last month, the civic body started door-to-door vaccination for bedridden persons to ensure that they are not left in the vaccination drive.

The civic body has also issued a helpline number where families of the bedridden person can contact for the vaccination.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 09:17 PM IST