Navi Mumbai: Fruit market loaded with produce as winter arrives

Navi Mumbai: The fruit market at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Vashi, is full of varieties of produce. From oranges to apples and dates, the wholesale market is witnessing good arrivals. The ample supply has also resulted in a drop in prices. The cost of oranges has come down to an average of Rs 40 per kg, while the minimum retail price of apples has come down to Rs 60 per kg.

The APMC Vashi has been receiving a huge supply of oranges in the last fortnight which has brought down its price sharply. The minimum wholesale price of oranges at the APMC is Rs 80-100 for eight dozen which come in a box. Even the cost of the upper range is low as compared to the last season. “Around 2,000 quintal of oranges are arriving at the market every day,” said an administrative official from APMC. He added that the minimum buying price of oranges in wholesale is Rs20-26 per kg and a maximum of around Rs 55 per kg.

'Second year of good supply', say traders

According to traders, last year too, there was a good harvest of oranges. “This is the second year of a good supply of oranges in the market,” said another trader. Even APMC's fruits market director Sanjay Pansare admitted that there is a good supply of oranges so far this year.

The Vashi APMC receives oranges from Amravati, Ahmednagar and Vidarbha. “The wholesale market is receiving more than 12-15 trucks laden with oranges every day, which is sufficient to match the demand,” said a trader at the APMC.

Meanwhile, the supply of apples is better than last year. “The last year the apple crops were damaged and there was scanty supply. However, this year, there is good supply from the beginning, along with sweetness,” said trader Bhagwati Shah.

While the arrival of grapes lingered this year due to excessive rainfall, strawberries have started arriving in the market. The buying price of strawberries at the APMC Vashi is from Rs 150-200 per kg. On average, around 35quintal of strawberries are arriving in the market each day. The retail price ranges from Rs220-350 per kg.

Fruits Price in kg (Oct 31) Price in kg (Nov 15)

Apple Rs80-220 Rs60-180

Orange Rs80-120 Rs40- 90

Strawberry Not available Rs200-350

Custard Apple Rs120 Rs80-90

Guava Rs30-Rs60 Rs40-80

