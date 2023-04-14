Navi Mumbai: Free health checkup and medicine distribution camp at Apta on Saturday | Pixabay

The Uran Constituency unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in association with MGM Hospital Kamothe and Apta Primary Health Center will organise a free health check-up and medicine distribution camp on Saturday.

The camp will be held at the Primary Health Centre, Apta in Uran from 9 am to 1 pm.

The camp will be attended by BJP's Raigad district president MLA Prashant Thakur, MLA Mahesh Baldi, Panvel taluka president Arunsheth Bhagat, Uran taluka president Ravi Bhoir, Khalapur taluka president Ramdas Thombare and district and taluka office bearers.

Patients will get expert advice from doctors

In this camp, patients will get advice from expert doctors. A thorough health check-up will be carried out and medicine or surgery will be prescribed, in addition, eyes will also be checked and medicine and spectacles, and a prosthetic arm and leg fitting camp will be given free of cost.

For name registration and more information, one can contact at 7507225539, 9167695209 or 7498981368.