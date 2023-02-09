Navi Mumbai: PMC launches 'Aware Parents, Strong Children' campaign for health checkups | File

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched the 'Aware Parents, Strong Children' campaign on February 9 by holding a mega health camp in six urban primary health centers in association with the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

Blood donation camps were also organized at various places with the theme 'Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aap Dawakhana'.

Under the eight-week-long campaign, the civic health department will carry out health check-ups of children aged 0 to 18 years. In this, government and semi-government schools, junior colleges, private schools, blind schools, anganwadis, hostels, and out-of-school boys and girls will be inspected.

A total of 20 teams have been formed under the guidance of commissioner Mr Ganesh Deshmukh. One team will check 150 students daily. After that, each child will be given a health check-up sheet (health card).

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC to conduct health checkups of over 2 lakh children

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)