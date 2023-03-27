Navi Mumbai: Free health check-up camps for students held in Kharghar and Kamothe | FPJ

In memory of Pushpatai Shirish Gharat, a free health camp and dental check-up camp were conducted by Sripushpa Pratishthan Foundation in Phanaswadi tribal village in Kharghar. Under the camp, over 50 students underwent health check-ups.

A 'Haldi Kumkum' was also organised for women on the occasion. The school students were given attractive gifts in addition to free notebooks and pens.

Shiv Sena District Chief Raigad Shirish Gharat, Shri Pushpa Pratishthan Foundation Director Bhavna Shirish Gharat, Priyanka Shirish Gharat, Dr Yogita Gharat, and a large number of village women and students were present at the camp.

Blood donation, eye donation camp in Kamothe

Similarly, a blood donation camp and an eye donation camp were organized at Kamothe on the occasion of the birthdays of social workers Nilesh Aher and Vishal Belkar by jointly Nirdhar Social Society and Zenda Social Society.

On this occasion, 85 blood donors donated blood and gave a helping hand to the needy, which has been handed over to the Shri Sai Blood Bank.