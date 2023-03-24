Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds a workshop to impart up-to-date knowledge for Safaimitra | Sourced Photo

Navi Mumbai is the leading city in Cleanliness Surveys and sanitation workers who clean the sewerage lines also have a great contribution. A two-day training workshop was organized under the Safaimitra Safety Challenge (SSC) by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) under Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan Cell to ensure that the cleaners have up-to-date knowledge of their work.

Speaking on the occasion, City Engineer Sanjay Desai said that in order to be perfect in the work he is doing, it is necessary to get information about new technology and besides that, taking care of his health and safety is also an important thing for himself and his family members.

Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department Dr. Babasaheb Rajle said that after getting rid of manual scavenging, the civic body has already started mechanical cleaning in 2008, many years before the central government announced the Safaimitra Safety Challenge in 2021.

He said that cleaning through the machines has brought more speed and safety in the work. He said that this training adds more to our knowledge and information and we should make maximum use of it.

On the first day of the two-day training workshop, the Safamitra of zone-1 area and on the second day, the Safaimitra of Zone-2 area attended the training session. The representative of Camp Foundation in Pune, Dr. Smita Singh guided them.