Navi Mumbai: Former Vashi corporator celebrates World Sparrow Day

Navi Mumbai: Former Vashi corporator organised a special programme to mark World Sparrow Day on March 20 at Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Garden, opposite MGM Hospital, Sector 4, Vashi at 5:00 p.m. The purpose of the programme was to raise awareness about sparrow conservation and protection, as their numbers are declining globally. Around 80 citizens participated in the event.

On the occasion, bird feeders were set up on the branches of the trees around the garden, and clay water pots were kept at locations where birds visit.

Divya Gaikwad speaks on their initiative

Former corporator from Vashi Divya Vaibhav Gaikwad said that due to urbanization, there has been a decline in the population of sparrows in the city. “As part of the initiative, we are putting up bird feeders and water pots so that sparrows and other birds can have access to grains and water.”

She added, “I would urge citizens to have better civic sense. In the past, at this very garden, in the tree belt, we had installed bird feeders but people from nearby societies stole them away. Citizens have to contribute to society and add to the initiative by adding more bird feeders. It is disheartening to see some miscreants taking them away.”