Navi Mumbai: Former RBI Manager Conned Of ₹4.40 Crore In Trading Scam | Photo: Representative Image

A 67-year-old retired banker from RBI, Sucheta Arun Paudwal, lost Rs 4.40 crore in the name of earning more money by investing in shares. The cyber gang has cheated the lady and her husband of the entire savings that was meant for their retired life.

The 67-year-old woman who lived with her husband in Kharghar, was manager with RBI bank. Last April, the woman tried to find a firm on Google with the intention of earning money by investing in shares.

She had then clicked a link of a firm and entered here details after which she was added to a WhatsApp group created by conmen. The woman saw that the others in the group were investing and getting good returns in the share market trading and hence she initially invested Rs 50,000.

Read Also SBI Cards And Payment Services Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

After that, the woman started buying and selling shares as per the instructions given by the cyber gang members. She was made to believe that she was earning good profit and also let her withdraw Rs 5.93 lakh to win her confidence.