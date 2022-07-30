Navi Mumbai: Former MP Niak joins protest against auction of CRZ plot in Nerul

FPJ/Amit Srivastava

Residents and environmentalists opposing the auction of around 25,000 sq meter plot near the NRI complex in Nerul that partially falls under the CRZ received support from former MP Sanjeev Naik who joined the protest on Friday.

Naik visited the plot for an on-the-spot study and promised to take up the issue at various official levels. Naik also spoke to CIDCO Managing Director Dr Sanjay Mukherjee in the presence of a cross-section of the people from Navi Mumbai.

Later, he said the government will have to listen to the people’s voice to maintain the disputed plot as a green zone.

“I am sure, with a collective voice, we shall achieve success,” he said.

Former corporator and environment activist Netra Shirke pointed out that plot 2A in sectors 54-56-58 has been reserved for a playground in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) development plan pending clearance with the State Urban Development.

Rekha Sankhala, a resident of NRI Seawoods said “we are happy that all Navi Mumbai citizens are sharing our concern against the anti-environment stand of CIDCO.” She said the CRZ area must be conserved.

Salita Naik from Kharghar said the people would love to see real flamingos rather than artificial ones. The pink bird statues do not serve the purpose of the environment and the authorities including CIDCO, must realise the importance of mangroves and wetlands to preserve our biodiversity.

Anjali Agrawal of NRI Seawoods said the flamingo flight would be adversely affected if skyscrapers come up in this area which in turn impact the biodiversity. “We have to protect it at any cost,” she told Naik.

Ritu Mittal, another resident of NRI Seawoods, said even CIDCO records show that the plot under auction has been set aside for a clubhouse and playground.