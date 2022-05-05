Navi Mumbai: Former MP Kirit Somaiya targets Thackeray government in Panvel

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya threatened to file a public interest litigation (PIL) against the misuse of Chief Minister's office to cover up the 19 -bungalow scam in Korlai Alibag. He was speaking at a press conference held at Panvel on Wednesday evening.

Somaiya said that the symbolic movement has arisen from Hanuman Chalisa and its sentiments cannot be termed sedition.

During the press conference, Somaiya targeted the Thackeray government, Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray. He alleged that the connections of Sachin Waze and Pradip Sharma were made only for the scams of the Thackeray government.

The Rana couple came to Mumbai with the sincere intention of reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshri. "After the release of Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana from police custody tomorrow, I will visit them in Mumbai and apologize to them for the sedition charges against them," he said.

