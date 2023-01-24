Navi Mumbai: Former Leader of Opposition at PMC inspects work of Panvel flyover |

Navi Mumbai: The former leader of the opposition at the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Pritam Mhatre inspected the ongoing work at the flyover that connects New Panvel and Matheran road. The flyover has developed potholes and it was in dire need of repair.

The dilapidated flyover was causing traffic jams. In the past, many accidents were reported due to potholes. The MSRDC officials visited after several agitations for repair work on the flyover bridge.

'We brought the pathetic condition of flyover to MSRDC's notice and maintenance work started,' says Mhatre

After inspecting the work, Mhatre said, "We brought the pathetic condition of the flyover to the notice of MSRDC officials and accordingly the maintenance work of the flyover has been started."

Due to the ongoing work, the bridge has been closed to traffic. In order to avoid inconvenience to the motorists and citizens, Mhatre visited the alternate road along with traffic police. He instructed that signboards as well as other necessary instructions should be installed at various places to avoid traffic congestion.

