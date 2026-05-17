Navi Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In NMMC Garbage Truck At Turbhe Dumping Ground | VIDEO

Navi Mumbai: A fire broke out in a garbage collection truck belonging to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) at the Turbhe dumping ground. Visuals from the spot showed flames engulfing the dry waste collection truck, while thick black smoke billowed into the air.

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According to the Mumbai News report, the incident took place on Saturday, May 16, when the garbage truck was stationed at the dumping site.

Firefighters Prevent Major Mishap

According to the report, after receiving information about the fire, the firefighting personnel and emergency response teams rushed to the scene. The firefighters acted quickly and brought the fire under control before it could spread to nearby vehicles or garbage heaps at the dumping ground. Their timely response helped prevent a major mishap.

No Injuries Reported

The garbage truck was severely damaged in the fire. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Technical Fault Or Overheating Suspected

Though the exact cause of the incident is currently unknown, preliminary reports suggest that a technical fault or overheating in the vehicle may have triggered the blaze.

Meanwhile, in a recent fire incident, a fire broke out at Annex Mall in Mumbai's Borivali East area, triggering panic among shoppers and locals in the busy commercial neighbourhood near the Western Express Highway.

According to officials, the incident was reported in the afternoon. The blaze reportedly erupted inside a hotel located on the first floor of the shopping complex situated in Siddhartha Nagar.

Within minutes, thick smoke was seen billowing from a section of the building, prompting concern among visitors and nearby residents. The firefighters and emergency vehicles rushed to the spot as the information was recieved. The incident had also led to traffic congestion near the Western Express Highway stretch adjoining the mall as emergency vehicles occupied a part of the road during the operation.

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