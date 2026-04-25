VIDEO: Firecracker-Laden Vehicle Catches Fire In Maharashtra's Yavatmal, Major Mishap Averted |

Yavatmal: A major disaster was narrowly averted in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district after a goods vehicle loaded with firecrackers caught fire on Saturday. A video of the incident has gone viral, showing thick smoke emanating from the vehicle as the crackers catch fire.

Yavatmal, Maharashtra - A major fire incident was averted in Mahagaon taluka of Yavatmal district on Saturday when a small goods vehicle loaded with firecrackers suddenly caught fire while travelling from Kasola village towards Pusad. According to reports, the vehicle was fully… pic.twitter.com/Ll2alZC3Qf — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) April 25, 2026

The vehicle was reportedly travelling from Kasola village towards Pusad in Mahagaon taluka when it suddenly caught fire. Within seconds, the flames intensified as the firecrackers began igniting, turning the vehicle into a massive fireball.

Displaying quick presence of mind, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle and managed to escape unharmed. No casualties were reported, but the vehicle was completely destroyed in the blaze. Authorities said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

10-12 Vehicles Gutted In Mumbai Fire

In a separate incident earlier this week, a fire broke out on the Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road in Mumbai, engulfing around 10 to 12 four-wheelers near the Bainganwadi signal in Govandi.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze was reported at 11:45 am. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the spot, causing concern among commuters on the busy stretch.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Firefighters, along with police and emergency medical services, were rushed to the location and managed to bring the fire under control within an hour, preventing it from spreading further. Cooling operations continued for some time, and the situation was fully contained by early afternoon. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.