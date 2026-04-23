 Mumbai: Fire Engulfs 10–12 Vehicles On Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road; No Injuries Reported | Video
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HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fire Engulfs 10–12 Vehicles On Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road; No Injuries Reported | Video

Mumbai: Fire Engulfs 10–12 Vehicles On Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road; No Injuries Reported | Video

A fire broke out on Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road near Govandi, engulfing 10–12 cars and sending thick smoke across the area. Mumbai Fire Brigade responded swiftly, controlling the blaze within an hour. No injuries were reported. Cooling operations followed, and authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
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Mumbai: Fire Engulfs 10–12 Vehicles On Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road; No Injuries Reported | Video | file photo

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the busy Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road on Thursday afternoon, engulfing at least 10–12 four-wheelers in flames and sending plumes of smoke into the air.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control within an hour, preventing it from spreading further. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the MFB, the fire reported at 11:45 AM on Thursday. The blaze affected around 10 to 12 four-wheeler vehicles, sending thick smoke across the busy stretch near Baingan wadi signal at Govandi.

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Firefighters, along with police personnel and 108 ambulance services, were immediately mobilized to the spot. Swift response by emergency teams ensured the fire was brought under control by 12:22 pm Cooling operations followed, and the situation was fully contained by the time of the latest update at 1:35 pm.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is likely to be investigated by authorities.

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