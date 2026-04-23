'Zombie Drug Reaches Mumbai?': Viral Video Of Youth Standing Motionless Near Bandra-Worli Sea Link Sparks Serious Concerns |

Mumbai: A viral video showing a youth standing motionless in broad daylight near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link has triggered concern among citizens, with social media users speculating about the possible presence of the so-called 'zombie drug' in the city.

Viral Video Shows Youth Standing Motionless

The video, shared on Instagram by a user identified as Praveen Verma, shows the youth standing still by the roadside under the scorching sun. He claimed the youth had been standing there for a prolonged period without movement, with eyes shut and no visible response to the surroundings.

In the clip, Verma questions whether the individual may have consumed drugs or could be suffering from a medical condition, calling the situation 'very concerning' and seeking opinions from viewers.

Similar Incident Reported In Mira-Bhayandar

The incident comes days after similar viral videos surfaced from Bhayandar West, where youths were seen displaying erratic and trance-like behaviour, including standing frozen or contorting their bodies unnaturally.

These incidents, reported near areas such as 90-Feet Road and Balasaheb Thackeray Ground, sparked fears about the spread of a dangerous synthetic narcotic informally dubbed the 'zombie drug.'

Following public concern, the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police (MBVV) have launched an investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Chavan said authorities are verifying the authenticity of the videos and trying to identify the individuals involved.

“We are investigating the exact nature of the substance involved. If narcotics are found to be in circulation, strict action will be taken,” he said, adding that the incidents may fall under the jurisdiction of local police stations in the Bhayandar area.

What Is Zombie Drug?

The term 'zombie drug' is commonly used to describe substances like Xylazine or certain synthetic cannabinoids, which can severely depress the nervous system. Users may lose motor control, exhibit frozen or disoriented postures and in extreme cases suffer respiratory failure or severe psychological detachment.

Authorities have urged citizens not to jump to conclusions based on viral content, as the exact cause behind the behaviour seen in the videos, whether drug use, medical emergency or other factors, remains unconfirmed.

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