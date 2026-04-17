'Zombie Drug' Scare Hits Mira-Bhayandar? Viral Videos Spark Police Probe |

Mira-Bhayandar: Panic has gripped the Mira-Bhayandar area following the circulation of viral videos showing youths allegedly under the influence of the notorious "Zombie Drug." The footage shows individuals making erratic, disjointed body movements, raising concerns that the dangerous synthetic narcotic has reached the city.

The viral videos highlight two specific locations where these disturbing scenes took place on 90-Feet Road, Bhayandar (West) A youth was filmed stripping off his clothes and standing frozen in a trance-like state, Balasaheb Thackeray Ground Another video shows a young man with his neck and arms bent at unnatural angles, slumped from the waist and standing motionless for an extended period.

The eerie, unresponsive behavior of these individuals has led locals to label the substance as the "Zombie Drug," similar to trends previously reported in cities like Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and parts of Bihar.

Police Response and Investigation

In light of the public outcry, the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police have been put on high alert.

"We are currently investigating the authenticity of these videos and the exact nature of the substance involved. If any form of narcotics is found to be in circulation, strict action will be taken against those involved," stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Chavan.

The police are currently working to identify the individuals featured in the videos to determine whether their behavior was caused by drug consumption or other factors. Preliminary reports suggest the incidents may fall under the jurisdiction of the Navghar or Bhayandar police stations.

Commonly known as "Zombie Drug" (often referring to Xylazine or certain synthetic cannabinoids), this substance has devastating effects on the human body. It numbs the nervous system, causing users to lose all motor control, "Zombie" Posture: Users often freeze in bizarre, painful-looking positions or walk with a staggering, limp gait,. It can lead to skin ulcerations, respiratory failure, and extreme psychological detachment.

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The incident comes shortly after MBVV police conducted major raids in Rajasthan and Hyderabad, seizing MD (Mephedrone) worth crores of rupees. Local residents, social activists, and parents are now expressing deep concern over the potential entry of this new synthetic drug into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Police have urged citizens not to panic but to report any suspicious activity or drug peddling in their neighborhoods immediately.

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