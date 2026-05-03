Caught On Cam: Car Catches Fire On Coastal Road Near Haji Ali In Mumbai; No Injuries Reported - WATCH

Mumbai: A vehicle caught fire on coastal Road near Haji Ali on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

According to information received from the Control Room, the incident was reported at around 3:08 pm. Fire brigade and police personnel were immediately mobilised to the spot following the alert.

Visuals from the scene show extensive damage to the vehicle, with the entire front portion of the car completely charred and melted, although the overall structure appears to have remained intact.

The fire was brought under control and completely extinguished by 3:35 pm, officials confirmed.

No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited.

Early Morning Fire Erupts At Mumbai’s Mankhurd Scrap Yard

A fire broke out at a scrap yard along Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road in the Kurla scrap area of Mandala in Mankhurd on Friday, April 24, early morning. The fire fighting operations are currently underway. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell, the blaze was reported at approximately 5:04 am in the Kurla Scrap Dealers area located in Ekta Nagar. Officials said "The fire was confined to four to five ground-floor scrap material units. Initial information from the caller indicated that no individuals were trapped inside the affected premises."

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) responded immediately and declared the incident a Level-I fire at 5:14 am, indicating a minor blaze. Multiple agencies were mobilized to the spot, including local police, 108 ambulance services, the concerned electricity distribution company, the Public Works Department (PWD), and BMC ward staff.

No injuries have been reported so far, and efforts were underway to fully extinguish the fire and secure the area. Authorities are expected to assess the cause of the fire once the situation is under control. Further updates are awaited.

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