Navi Mumbai: Father, Son & His Friend Booked For Assaulting Traffic Cop Over Fine Dispute |

Navi Mumbai: A 18 year old boy, his friend and father have been booked by Khandeshwar police for assaulting a traffic cop on issuing a fine of RS 5,500 for riding without license and helmet.

The incident happened on Sunday when Dyaneshwar Pawar,a constable with Panvel City traffic police was on duty at HDFC circle in New Panvel. At around 9 am, while Pawar was on duty, he indicated a boy who was riding without helmet, to stop.

The boy instead, sped the scooty which went over the toe of Pawar. Pawar nabbed the boy who was then identified as Jayneesh Shah, 18. On asking about the driving license, Shah told that he did not have one. On realising that Shah was riding without license, Pawar asked Shah to call his father to the spot.

The father of Shah, Hiresh Shah reached the spot and asked the constable what the issue was. He asked Pawar to take Rs 500 and let his son go without any penalty. Pawar didn’t budge and said that he will penalize whatever legally he is bound to pay and made a challan of Rs 5,500 for riding without license and helmet and asked him to pay at the chowky.

“On seeing the challan amount, the father of the boy lost his cool and started abusing him and slapped him. The boy pulled the buckle on his uniform. In the assault, the spectacle of Pawar got broken,” a police officer from Khandeshwar police station said.

The pillion rider identified as Aditya Mrinal Khebde, 18, who saw the fight, joined the duo and pulled the collar of the constable. The assault continued till another constable intervened. Following the incident, Pawar registered the case with Khandeshwar police on Monday for obstructing his duty and for assaulting him.