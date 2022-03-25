Navi Mumbai: Father Agnel school student breaks record in swimming

Mantra Kurhe, a 12-year-old little girl from Koparkhairne and student of Father Agnel Multipurpose School, Vashi added another feather in the cap. She crossed the Arabian sea from Dharamtar Jetty to Gateway of India in 7 hours and 54 min, successfully. She had previously completed the stretch from Elephanta to Gateway of India in 2021.

Upon successfully completion of the stretch, Mantra received a warm welcome at Gateway of India in Mumbai. She was also welcomed for her achievement by Munawar Patel, former corporator NMMC among other friends and well-wishers. With this feat, she has broken the previous record made by Bhakti Sharma in 2004.

The swimming was monitored and observed by Swimming Association of Maharashtra. She also has to her credit many wins at National level open water swimming events.

Mantra is a class seven student of Father Agnel School Vashi and is trained by under Gokul Kamath and Amit Awale at the school swimming pool in Vashi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:03 AM IST