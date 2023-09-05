Navi Mumbai: Fake Journalist Extorts ₹10,000 From Businessman In Vashi

Vashi police have registered a case of extortion against a 47-year-old man for allegedly extorting money from a businessman by impersonating a journalist. | Representational Image

Vashi police have registered a case of extortion against a 47-year-old man for allegedly extorting money from a businessman by impersonating a journalist. Police believe that the accused was a fake journalist.

The accused was identified as Eknath Shivram Adsul and the police have launched a manhunt for him. Adsul allegedly extorted ₹10,000 from Amol Hanumant Nikam, a local businessman who had rented a bungalow in Sector-28, Vashi for his business operations.

Accused published news article against victim

According to police, the accused published a news article against the victim and tried to extort money. He also insisted on a monthly payment of ₹5000.

Initially, Nikam paid him ₹10,000 to the accused's account through Google Pay on August 24. However, the accused kept harassing him. Finally, Nikam approached the police and registered a complaint against Adsul.

The Vashi police registered a case of extortion against the accused Adsul, and launched a search operation. During the investigation, it has come to light that the accused is also facing a separate case of fraud, registered at the Kherwadi police station in Mumbai.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: RTO Issues WhatsApp Number To Complaint Against Overcharging Bus Operators

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)