Navi Mumbai: Fake Army Officer Booked For Marrying & Cheating 4 Women

Navi Mumbai: The Kharghar police have registered a case of cheating and false personation as an army official against a 35-year-old man and launched a manhunt. The accused married the four women by impersonating as an army official and duped money and jewellery from them.

The accused was identified as Himmat Singh Chaudhary, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who resided in Kharghar.

Chaudhary's actions came to light when he married a 36-year-old woman in Kharghar, and the woman, who later became the complainant, after finding out something suspicious about his job.

Victim contacted the fraud via a matrimonial website

According to the police, the complainant woman from Kharghar was searching for a groom on a matrimonial site where she interacted with Chaudhary. The accused identified himself as an army official and claimed to be posted in RAW in Mumbai, dealing with cases related to narcotics.

In January 2022, they married in Bandra in a small ceremony and started living together in Kharghar. Post-marriage, he neither went to work nor fulfilled his promise of nominating her as his wife in the Indian Army service record. Instead, he gradually extorted ₹3.5 lakhs from her and even pawned her gold jewellery worth ₹4 lakh. Subsequently, he subjected her to physical and mental torment. The truth began to unravel when the young woman became suspicious and inquired about Himmat Singh.

Rude shock awaited victim

To her shock, she came to know that he was not an officer in the Indian Army or RAW. In fact, he was a constable in the Army, and was rusticated for his bad behavior. When the complainant woman delved deeper into the actions of the accused, she learned that he had cheated women from various places in a similar manner.

Realising that she was cheated, the woman filed a complaint against Himmat Singh at the Kharghar police station. A case was registered under sections 170, 171, 323, 419, 498-A, 495, and 420 of the IPC. The police launched a manhunt for the accused.

