Indore: No clue about fake army officer, investigation begins

Indore: The crime branch officials have started an investigation to identify the accused, who duped a city entrepreneur of Rs 10000 by impersonating as army officer. The accused was in army uniform and he had presented an identity card to gain the trust of the complainant.

Sky Luxuria township resident Vedant Pachisia had lodged a complaint with the crime branch on Tuesday. He was contacted by a person, who posed himself as an army officer, for the organic products. He had finalized the deal to buy the organic products for Rs 18900. Vedant told him to pay 50 percent amount of the total order value when the accused told him to pay the amount using an e-wallet. Vedant told him to transfer the amount in the bank account or pay in cash when the accused showed inability to pay in cash.

After the discussion, the conman sent a link to a friend of Vedant’s employee. The conman had told him to scan the QR code which was sent by him in the link to receive money. Employee’s friend scanned the code when he came to know that money was deducted from his bank account. He immediately reported the matter to his friend (Vedant’s employee). After that Vedant talked to the conman but he refused to return the amount.

ASP (crime) Guruprasad Parashar told Free Press that a team has been constituted to identify the accused. He further said many complaints of fraud by the conman posing as army officers were received in the last six months. The efforts are on to identify the accused indulged in the crime. Also, the information about the identity card which was shown by the accused to the complainant is also being collected, Parashar added.