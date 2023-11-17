Navi Mumbai: Events To Be Organised To Mark Birth Anniversary Of Social Reformer, Lahuji Vastad Salve

Social Reformer Lahuji Vastad Salve |

Navi Mumbai: On the forthcoming birth anniversary of the eminent revolutionary and pioneering social reformer, Lahuji Vastad Salve, an enlightening event is set to take place at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli.

Dr. Baliram Gaikwad, a distinguished lecturer will deliver a special lecture on the aspirations for social equality envisioned by Lahuji Vastad Salve at Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli.

The event, scheduled for the evening of November 18, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., is part of the ongoing lecture series, 'Vicharvedh,' organized by NMMC in alignment with the principles of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial, located in Sector 15, Airoli, is lauded for its distinction as a 'Gyansmarak'—a monument dedicated to knowledge, boasting a state-of-the-art library and e-library.

In commemoration of the 29th birth anniversary of Lahuji Vastad Salve, renowned lecturers have been invited to share their insights, and Dr. Baliram Gaikwad's lecture on the topic 'Lahuji Vastad Salve's Dream of Social Equality' promises to be a highlight of this series.

Lahuji Vastad Salve, a multifaceted personality skilled in various martial arts, played a pivotal role in the fight for India's freedom. His commitment to social equality extended beyond revolutionary activities, as he actively supported educational initiatives alongside figures like Mahatma Phule. Dr. Baliram Gaikwad's lecture aims to unravel the intricate layers of Lahuji Vastad Salve's vision for social equality.

The lecture is scheduled to take place at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial, near Airoli-Mulund Khadi Pool, Sector 15, Airoli. The Municipal Commissioner, Mr. Rajesh Narvekar, extends an invitation to citizens to attend this enlightening event in large numbers and be part of a tribute to the legacy of Lahuji Vastad Salve.

