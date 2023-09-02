Navi Mumbai: Erratic Weather Affects Custard Apple Crops; Prices Go Down

Navi Mumbai: Erratic Weather Affects Custard Apples Crops |

Navi Mumbai: The erratic weather has affected the custard apple crops in the state. The frequently changing weather led to untimely ripening and thus affected their size and quality.

According to traders, the market has flooded with custard apples due to early ripening. “Due to the rise in temperature, the fruit has been ripening a little early,” said a trader. He added that a major impact has been noticed in Pune and Ahmednagar districts.

As the fruit is ripening early, farmers have no option but to send the harvest to the market. As a result, the market is currently flooded with smaller-sized custard apples, much to the dismay of traders and growers alike.

Fruit Received Is Smaller In Size

The Fruits Market Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) is witnessing around 90% of the custard apples entering the market are smaller than their usual size. The custard apple season typically commences in July and reaches its peak production levels in August, extending through October.

As per the data shared by the APMC administration, around 25 trucks laden with custard apples are arriving at the market which is more than normal supply during this period. Due to heavy supply, the price came down Rs 30 per kg.

