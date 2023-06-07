Navi Mumbai: Environment Permission For Venkateswara Temple cleared, Says CM Shinde

Ulwe: The 10 acres of land where Venkateswara Temple (Bhagavan Balaji ka Mandir) in Ulwe node will be constructed has received all necessary permissions including the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde while attending foundation laying ceremony of the temple held on Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chief Devendra Fadnavis and Managing Director of Raymond Group Gautam Singhania, President of Tirumala Temple Y V Subba Reddy and senior administration officials, office bearers of Tirumala Trust and other dignitaries were present.

Construction of the temple

The temple will be constructed at plot number 3 at sector 12 in Ulwe node which is near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and MTHL. Earlier, Green activists and local fishermen had objected to the construction of the temple on mangrove land. At present, the land is being used as a casting yard for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL).

Green activists alleged that the CRZ nod was given for the temple project in a hurriedly-convened MCZMA meeting on May 23. "The notice for the meeting (number 167) with a single-point agenda was given on the same day and our understanding that some key people concerned with the environment skipped it,” alleged NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar.

All necessary permissions procured for the temple

However, while interacting with the media, Chief Minister Shinde said that all necessary permission including CRZ with the help from the central government were procured for the temple.

In April 2022, CIDCO allotted 10 acres of land in sector 12 in the Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai for the temple. Over the years, it has been observed that many devotees could not visit Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh to worship Lord Venkateswara Balaji due to various reasons. Shinde said that the Bhumi Pujan ceremony brings joy to all and today is an auspicious and glorious day for the whole of Maharashtra. “Not everyone can go to Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Now, a temple of Tirupati Balaji is being constructed and devotees can visit here,” said Shinde. He added that the state government will provide all cooperation to realize this temple.