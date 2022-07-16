e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Mega mangrove clean-up at Karave Jetty

Sunil Limaye, IFS and principal chief conservator of (wildlife) will be the chief guest on the occasion

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Environment Life, a mangrove clean-up group, will conduct the 100th week of mangroves cleaning drive on Sunday at Karave Jetty.

Sunil Limaye, IFS and principal chief conservator of (wildlife) will be the chief guest on the occasion.

According to the organiser, the mega mangrove cleaning will be carried out between 8 am and 12 noon near Shiv temple in Karave Jetty along the Palm Beach road in Nerul on July 17. This is the 100th straight week of the group cleaning mangroves.

These 'Mangrove soldiers' have so far removed over 100 tons of waste from mangroves in the last 99 weeks and more than 10,000 volunteers have already participated so far.

Read Also
Mira Bhayander: MBMC gets nod to remove dead mangrove in creeks
article-image
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Mega mangrove clean-up at Karave Jetty

RECENT STORIES

US 'will not walk away' from Middle East and leave vacuum to be filled by China: Joe Biden at Saudi...

US 'will not walk away' from Middle East and leave vacuum to be filled by China: Joe Biden at Saudi...

Mira Bhayandar: Solar Boon! Tribal hamlets in MBMC to get solar-powered street lights

Mira Bhayandar: Solar Boon! Tribal hamlets in MBMC to get solar-powered street lights

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train work on track, but Maharashtra yet to acquire land

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train work on track, but Maharashtra yet to acquire land