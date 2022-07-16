Navi Mumbai: Mega mangrove clean-up at Karave Jetty

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Environment Life, a mangrove clean-up group, will conduct the 100th week of mangroves cleaning drive on Sunday at Karave Jetty.

Sunil Limaye, IFS and principal chief conservator of (wildlife) will be the chief guest on the occasion.

According to the organiser, the mega mangrove cleaning will be carried out between 8 am and 12 noon near Shiv temple in Karave Jetty along the Palm Beach road in Nerul on July 17. This is the 100th straight week of the group cleaning mangroves.

These 'Mangrove soldiers' have so far removed over 100 tons of waste from mangroves in the last 99 weeks and more than 10,000 volunteers have already participated so far.