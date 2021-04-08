Navi Mumbai: Ensure fair allocation of ICU beds, says NMMC

In order to tide over the shortage of ICU beds and better management of the available ICU beds, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar held a meeting with the medical superintendent of Dr. D Y Patil Hospital, Nerul. Civic chief directed the nodal officer appointed by the civic administration for the hospital to ensure that ICU beds are allotted to patients who actually need them.

Considering the increasing number of Covid cases in the city, municipal commissioner Bangar is paying close attention to increasing the hospital facilities, while reactivating the temporarily closed Covid Care Centers (CCC), new CCC are also being set up at new locations. In addition to increasing the number of ICU beds, special attention is being paid to the management of the hospitals where ICU beds are available so that the patients with severe symptoms of Covid do not face the shortage of ICU beds.

According to the administration of NMMC, a survey of ICU beds in the city show that more than 40 percent of the patients are from outside the NMMC area. “With better medical facilities available in Navi Mumbai, patients from other cities also tend to flock to the city. A closer look at these hospital facilities reveals that some patients who do not require ICU beds for medical treatment have occupied the ICU beds. Therefore, ICU beds are not available to patients who actually need them,” stated a press note issued by the public relation department of NMMC. Municipal Commissioner Bangar has directed Dr. Shrif Tadvi, the nodal officer appointed for Dr D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul to pay attention to this important matter.

Bangar also directed the nodal officer to ensure that standard operating procedure (SoP) should be strictly followed while patients are admitted and being discharged.