Navi Mumbai: Eknath Shinde appreciates NMMC for Ambedkar memorial in Airoli

Guardian Minister of Thane District and Urban Development minister, Eknath Shinde visited Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Airoli, constructed by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday and appreciated the civic body for setting up state-of-the-art e-library, and audio-video books on Babasaheb Ambedkar’s life.

During his visit, Thane MP Rajan Vichare, NMMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar, Commissioner of Police Bipin Kumar Singh among others were also present.

Shinde said that the significance of the work is evident by the fact that many people from different walks of life visit this memorial and praise the beautiful work done by the municipal corporation.

On the eve of Mahaparinirvana, inauguration of various facilities at the memorial was held on 5th December. Instructions were given to complete the marble and other works of the dome before Babasaheb’s birthday. The Guardian Minister expressed happiness over the 100 percent completion of the work before the birth anniversary.

Expressing special appreciation for organizing the event “Jagar 2022” on the occasion of Babasaheb’s birthday, the Guardian Minister said that this is an ideological initiative to pay homage to a great leader like Dr. Babsaheb.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 07:17 PM IST