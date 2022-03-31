Navi Mumbai: 'Eat Right School' workshop held at civic school to instil good eating habits among children

In order to instil good eating habits among children, “Eat Right School” workshop was conducted by Aruna Yadav, Education Officer, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

During the workshop teachers were encouraged to help students learn the importance of healthy eating.

The workshop was held at a civic primary school in Koparkhairane. Yadav guided the participants to focus on the overall progress of the students.

In earlier interaction, she had talked about the problems of the school and the headmaster.

On behalf of the headmaster of Advali-Bhutwali School Bhikaji Sawant informed about the problems being faced by the school and other issues. She assured that these issues raised in a representative manner would be resolved immediately and necessary action would be taken in the next seven days.

The Education Officer visited the taluka level training of the preschool preparation campaign organized. He appreciated the activities of the trainee teachers and gave some useful suggestions.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:33 AM IST