Navi Mumbai: Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC in Panvel makes arrangement for 5th season of PPC

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC in Panvel will participate in the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) which is scheduled to take place on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium in the national capital. Students will join the event virtually.

The PPC is one of the much-talked events of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wherein he interacts with students across the country. He guides students how to stay calm during the upcoming exam season, and shares insights about how to ace the exams with a calm mind. While the interaction is usually limited to students, this year he will also interact with parents and teachers.

The interaction has a positive impact on the minds of the students and they feel relaxed and calm.

Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC is taking all efforts to make the event a success. Sohan Lal, Principal of the has appealed to all students, teachers and parents to participate in this event in maximum number.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 10:32 AM IST