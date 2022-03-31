Navi Mumbai: MSEDCL additional engineer held for accepting bribe of Rs 50,000

The Thane unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an additional executive engineer attached at sub-division office Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Airoli for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for forwarding a file to the executive engineer Vashi on March 30. The ACB had received a complaint on March 25, 2022.

The complainant works with an electrical company and she has submitted documents to the sub-divisional official of MSEDCL in Airoli to increase the load for company premises. However, the arrested official, identified as Varsha Prabhakar Deshmukh, demanded Rs 50,000 for forwarding the file to Vashi office.

The complainant approached the Thane unit of ACB and lodged a complaint on the same day.

The ACB Thane laid a trap at the MSEDCL office in Airoli and caught Deshmukh while accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe. A case has been registered under the relevant sections against Deshmukh at Rabale police station.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:02 AM IST