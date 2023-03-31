Navi Mumbai: Duo booked for cheating several on pretext of job | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Rabale police registered a case against two persons for allegedly cheating at least 10 people on the pretext of giving jobs in the Maharashtra Security Guard Board. However, after taking money, they did not provide a job to anyone.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Ranjit Nanasaheb Lengre and Vijay Manik Dhere. At present, both of them are absconded and police have launched a manhunt.

Complainant was lured for Rs 5.93 lakh by the fraudsters

The complainant, Sharad Morse, 37, had given Rs 5.93 lakh to the duo for the job. However, they did not provide jobs and even could not return the money. Later Morse came to know that the duo had cheated others also. So, he decided to approach the police. Police registered a case of cheating against both of them and started an investigation.

Another fraud reported earlier

A security guard lost ₹ 2.65 lakh to a cyber fraudster while trying to get back ₹ 399 deducted from his bank account for mobile recharge.

A case has been registered at Taloja police station under the IT Act against an unidentified person.

Modus operandi

The complainant works as a security guard in a company in Taloja. On February 4, when he was at work, he received a message that his Jio SIM card had been auto-recharged and ₹ 399 had been deducted from his account.

The complainant searched for the customer care number on Google and called. The customer care executive sent him a link and asked him to install an app by clicking it.

The complainant followed the instructions and shared bank account details through the link. After he shared all the details, he received an OTP.

Soon after entering the OTP, ₹ 1.65 lakh was deducted from his account. The cyber thief then forced the complainant to enter the account details of another bank and asked him to enter the OTP.

After that, ₹ 1 lakh was deducted from another bank account. After realizing that the cyber thief had withdrawn ₹ 2.65 lakh from both bank accounts, he rushed to the bank and closed both bank accounts. He then filed a complaint at Taloja police station.