Navi Mumbai: DRI arrests two more persons in 300 kg heroin seizure at JNPT

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested two more persons allegedly involved in the import of 293.81 kilograms of Heroin worth Rs 2000 crore which was seized from JNPT in Navi Mumbai. The agency had earlier arrested a Punjab based importer of the consignment. Two more persons have been arrested from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the case. The probe has revealed that the consignment had arrived from Chabahar port in Iran via Afghanistan. This is one of the biggest seizures of heroin this year, agency officials claimed.





On July 1, DRI in coordination with National Customs Targeting Centre and Nhava Sheva Customs had examined two containers imported by M/s Sandhu Export, Taran Taaran, Punjab, from Afghanistan, with declared cargo of semi processed talc stones. The containers had arrived via Chabahar Port in Iran, DRI officials said.





"On examination, each container was found to contain around 350 gunny bags. In 6 gunny bags (3 in each container) creamish white substance of slightly rough texture was found, which was visibly different from the declared cargo of semi processed talc stones found in the other gunny bags which was pure white and of fine texture. These 6 gunny bags of similar weight and having slightly different marks and sieve pattern were found concealed at different locations inside the containers. On testing with the Drug Detection Kit, the substance in all these 6 gunny bags was found to be heroin", said a DRI official.





He added, a total of 293.81 kilograms of heroin was recovered from the six gunny bags, and was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. It is estimated that the value of this contraband consignment of heroin would be over Rs 2000 crores in the international illicit market.





"Prabhjot Singh, the Proprietor of the firm which had imported that consignment was apprehended by DRI Amritsar Regional Unit in the morning of July 01 and his statement was recorded. Subsequently, he was arrested and was brought on transit remand to Mumbai by DRI Mumbai.

He was produced before the Panvel Court on Monday and has been remanded to DRI custody till July 12 by the court. Two associates of Singh were apprehended by DRI Indore Zonal Unit officers from Shivpuri in MP and their statements were recorded. Subsequently, both of them were also arrested and are being brought on transit remand from Indore to Mumbai," the DRI official said.