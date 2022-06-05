Navi Mumbai: Drawing competition on World Environment Day held at NMMC headquarters

The Education Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organized a drawing competition on the theme 'Protection of Panchatatva - Earth Conservation' on the occasion of World Environment Day on 5th June at Amphitheater at Civic Headquarters in Belapur.

In the competition, a total of 130 students of standard 5 and 10 from NMMC and private schools participated. They painted a picture of their environmental concepts. The response from students was spontaneous even during the school summer holidays.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar encouraged the students by visiting the painting competition. ‌ Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kakade, and Deputy Commissioner of Education Jaideep Pawar congratulated the students.

The first prize of Rs.5000, second prize of Rs.3000 and third prize of Rs.2000 will be given to the best pictures in the competition. An exhibition of selected best paintings will also be organized at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi.

Read Also NMMC to plant over 1000 bamboo trees at Jewel of Navi Mumbai on World Environment Day